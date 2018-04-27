[Country Business Reports interviews and articles by Discovery Reports www.discoveryreports.com]

Given the abundance of technological innovations available in the market, automobile manufacturers incorporate the latest technologies into cars to set their offerings ahead of the competition.

Along with these developments and improvements, perhaps one of the most critical aspects is reducing the environmental impact of the vehicles. Providing the much-needed solution to this issue is Japan-based company Aoki Science Institute.

With its Super Diesel Cleaner that was launched last year, Aoki supported car manufacturers in solving the issue of maintaining the cleanliness of diesel particulate filters. Aoki studied the root of the problem to develop the diesel cleaner fuel additive.

“With over 70 years’ experience, Aoki Science takes pride in providing our customers with performance, value, service, economical efficiency and environmental improvement through our Lubrolene line of products. Our philosophy is not just maintaining our pioneer spirit, but also dealing with environmental issues through our product development and advanced technology,” says president Hisaharu Aoki.

Aoki focuses on automotive and industrial lubricants and engine cleaning systems that improve car and engine performance. The company markets products for these segments under the Lubrolene brand. Aoki also carries out contract manufacturing services for automotive companies to sell the lubricants under their own brands.

Aoki’s engine, gear and diesel oil products are suitable for race cars, diesel vehicles, eco cars, and general-use vehicles. Its Super Racing product line boasts features such as excellent heat and oxidative stability under high temperature and high load conditions, superior abrasion resistance and clean decentralisation, among others.

For industrial applications, Aoki provides the solution to using large quantities of water-based die lubricants to lower die temperatures. Aoki offers clients a more cost-effective and a more environment-friendly solution as only a small amount of product can accomplish the job of suppressing the Leidenfrost phenomenon – an occurrence that creates a film of small boiling droplets of liquid on a hot flat surface.

Aside from withstanding temperatures up to 300 degrees Celsius, WFR/WFR-EC products have excellent lubricity, extend die life by preventing thermal shocks, and are non-flammable.

The engine cleaning system segment, in particular, is a showcase of Aoki’s innovation leadership. Aoki is in the process of developing an injector cleaner to improve the performance of fuel injectors for diesel engines. Developing a similar product for gasoline engines, Aoki aims to serve new markets created by advanced fuels such as Euro 6, which requires a gasoline particulate filter. Aoki is working with car manufacturers and industry leaders to further push the boundaries of its research and development.

Die-casting lubricants make up approximately 80 per cent of Aoki’s business, with engine oil and Super Diesel Cleaner making up the remaining 20 per cent. Aoki sees this shifting in the future as it sees the latter two comprising 99 per cent of its business.

There is a wait list for Aoki’s products and the company has yet to catch up to the overwhelming demand.

“We are tackling the demand from the top to cover tier one and tier two manufacturers as they are the ones using our products in their new innovations. We have yet to catch up with the demand from the lower hierarchy,” Aoki says.

Along with the United States, Asia is seen by Aoki as a market instrumental to its future growth. Aoki’s strategy in tapping markets such as Indonesia, Vietnam, Thailand and China is to work with Japanese manufacturers present in these locations. Aoki is seeking collaboration with local car manufacturers and general trading companies in the region to increase its network in Asia.

www.lubrolene.co.jp