From joining pipes as large as cars to fabricating devices as small as cameras, the process of welding has been integral in the fusion of basic materials to create a wide range of amazing products. Kyokutoh remains unmatched when it comes to the technology and machinery behind that welding process.

Established as a manufacturer of electrodes in 1953 for Nagoya, Kyokutoh evolved into a one-of-a-kind multinational business that dominates up to 45 per cent of the world’s cutting tools trade. The company pioneered the production of tip dressers in Japan, and has grown to become the global leader in tip dressing solutions. It also specialises in manual and automated tool cutting, checking and changing solutions.

Kyokutoh attributes its success to the premium quality of its products. As a first-rate, full-service producer of niche welding processes, it supplies cutting-edge technology to major vehicle companies such as FCA, Ford, Honda, Mitsubishi, Nissan and Tesla. Kyokutoh has earned its brand of excellence through a combination of strict inspection protocols, thorough research and development, and forming rapport with clients.

“We aim to develop good relationships with our customers – not just on the platform of engineering, but other departments as well,” says Hiro Kusano, president.

In such a fast-paced and progressive market, the company embraces the challenge of adopting materials that are thinner and tougher than steel. “We are enthusiastic about continually producing state-of-the-art equipment and products that meet the modern needs of our local and international clients,” Kusano says.

Being Japan’s first tip dresser producer that has expanded its reach to the rest of the world, Kyokutoh has established factories in the United States and China. It also has offices in Thailand, Germany and South Korea, localising its products for a finely tuned collaboration with its clients. Set to open more manufacturing plants in China in October this year, Kyokutoh also envisions more ventures in India and South Africa.

