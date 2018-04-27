JM Engineering Service guarantees high-calibre semiconductor production

[Country Business Reports interviews and articles by Discovery Reports www.discoveryreports.com]

In an age of automated and wireless technologies and mobile electronic gadgets, the global semiconductor industry has witnessed phenomenal growth over the last few years. A US$400-billion industry at its highest rate of growth since 2010, the market has prompted the emergence of businesses specialising in the maintenance of semiconductor production facilities – such as JM Engineering Service (JMES).

Established in 2014 as a subsidiary of Japan Material – a leader in electronics and graphics solutions focused on the provision of comprehensive gas supply systems for semiconductor and liquid crystal manufacturing – JMES contributes to the high-calibre production of semiconductors with its complete portfolio of maintenance technology solutions.

Since Japan Material’s acquisition of Singapore-based Aldon Technologies in 2016, JMES has benefitted from its parent company’s expansion plans – with the prospect of an offshore office in Singapore and a new client in the works.

“Japan Material has grown substantially over the last three years, having nearly doubled in profits, and JMES presents an opportunity for us to make our business more global,” says Hisao Tanaka, president of Japan Material. “Because of Japan Material’s relationship with Micron Hiroshima and our foothold in Singapore, for example, a new opportunity for JMES has come up with Micron Singapore.”

Semiconductor production is a complex process requiring a great deal of highly sensitive equipment operating non-stop 24 hours a day. From equipment maintenance and cleanroom environment management to on-site engineer service operations, JMES provides the technical expertise to help clients successfully meet and exceed product standards.

“Human resources are an indispensable part of JMES’ ability to offer high-quality technical services at world-class manufacturing facilities,” Tanaka says. “We focus on the in-house education of our engineers, who eventually acquire high technical skills across different areas of expertise – and are open to recruiting regional talents from Vietnam and Singapore.”

