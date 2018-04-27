Japan Material secures foothold in Singapore with expansion plans

[Country Business Reports interviews and articles by Discovery Reports www.discoveryreports.com]

With Tokyo scheduled to host the upcoming 2020 Summer Olympics, major preparations are underway to accommodate the influx of international visitors to the city. For electronics and graphics solutions market leader Japan Material Group, the future looks especially busy. The company is in the midst of several strategic initiatives to expand its customer reach, product scope and manufacturing expertise.

Last year, Japan Material Group fully acquired Singaporean company Aldon Technologies – a provider of specialised products and services in the semiconductor industry with sales offices across Asia-Pacific and the United States – after a joint venture in 2015. The move supports the company’s plans to establish a business focused on the repair and maintenance of manufacturing equipment in Singapore.

“Partnerships are a marriage based on trust and reliability – our relationship with Aldon is good because we are both very stable,” says Hisao Tanaka, president. “Their location in Singapore presents a number of opportunities for us to take our business forward.”

Mainly focused on gas selling and the development, manufacturing and sales of gas supply systems and related services for semiconductor and liquid crystal production – a business that accounts for 90 per cent of its sales – Japan Material Group is the preferred one-stop shop for integrated gas solutions by major clients such as Sony, Toshiba, GlobalFoundries, among others.

Having continuously grown in sales and profits since 2013, Japan Material Group aims to attract engineers from Vietnam and Singapore as part of its expansion programme.

“Although we are open to partnerships, we are committed to growing the company slowly, steadily and organically focusing on our domestic and existing customers,” Tanaka says.

