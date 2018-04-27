Daiki Axis’ complete water treatment solutions ready to flow into Asia

[Country Business Reports interviews and articles by Discovery Reports www.discoveryreports.com]

Key industries and local governments in Asia can soon have better access to Japan’s highly effective wastewater treatment. Daiki Axis, Japan’s leading authority in wastewater treatment, water recycling and drinking water manufacturing, is looking for more distributors in the region for its hi-tech solutions.

“We sell more than 10,000 units of our johkasou wastewater treatment tanks in Japan every year and only about 500 pieces overseas,” says president and CEO Hiroshi Ogame. “We would like to even out the numbers by exporting more to Asia.”

The Daiki Axis johkasou wastewater tank uses microorganisms and fibre-reinforced plastic technology to convert sewage into high-quality water similar to that produced by large wastewater treatment plants. Moreover, clients can realise a quick return on investment as the system can be installed underground in only two days. Designed for individual households in Japan, Daiki Axis will customise the technology to serve local governments and industries in Asia including food and beverage, pharmaceuticals and chemicals.

For its drinking water solutions, the company will offer hospitals and similar establishments in Asia its build-own-operate business model. Daiki Axis invests in developing the facility on-site and charges the client for the water usage.

“We are not only manufacturing and selling water systems. We can do everything from start to end – from analysis and engineering through to operation and maintenance. We are a one-stop shop,” Ogame says.

Besides operating subsidiaries in China, Singapore and Indonesia, Daiki Axis wants to expand to other Asian and developing countries such as Vietnam, Myanmar, India and Kenya. To this end, the company welcomes local distributors and research partners comprising universities and technology companies.

“We are excited to build lasting relationships with local governments and industry players, delivering to them Japanese technology customised to meet local needs at local prices,” Ogame says.

www.daiki-axis.com