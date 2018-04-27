Fuji Seiki’s high-precision moulding solutions drive higher manufacturing efficiency

[Country Business Reports interviews and articles by Discovery Reports www.discoveryreports.com]

Incorporating advanced technologies into time-tested expertise and methods has empowered Fuji Seiki to push the boundaries of high-precision and injection moulding. Removing the need to manufacture test pieces which can become costly over time, Fuji Seiki adopts technologies such as computer-aided engineering and 3D printing to develop products with higher precision and quality requirements.

Fuji Seiki is a one-stop shop for precision moulds, moulding machines and injection-moulded components that are crucial for high-efficiency manufacturing. The company develops relevant solutions for industries such as medical, electronics and packaging by working closely with its clients. It also deploys its workforce globally to study industry trends.

“In our company, we never stop testing new products. This is how we’ve built our technology expertise throughout the years,” says president Takeshi Ii.

In understanding what industries truly need, Fuji Seiki is able to continuously fuel its research and development initiatives in creating innovative and durable solutions.

Fuji Seiki is open to partnerships with companies that can help it explore the use of the latest materials and chemicals for new components and applications, particularly in the automotive sector. It also welcomes partnerships with companies that have the capacity for high-quality mass production.

Fuji Seiki goes the extra mile and supports its customers in terms of staff training and maintenance. It is no wonder that some of the world’s biggest names trust Fuji Seiki for their injection and precision moulding needs.

Outside Japan, Fuji Seiki is gradually building its presence to cater to companies from Asia. Fuji Seiki has established manufacturing facilities in Thailand, Indonesia and China to support the company’s future growth plans in these markets.

“Fuji Seiki can contribute to increasing manufacturing efficiency. We have the technical expertise and know-how, and hopefully we can have the opportunity to work with more companies in Asia,” Ii says.

www.fujiseiki.com