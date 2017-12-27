A property boom is sweeping Asia’s emerging markets, and many projects claim to be game changers when it comes to design, location and affordability, but few actually deserve the accolade. Binastra Land has been successfully launching groundbreaking residential and commercial projects in Malaysia for decades, and it continues to build landmarks in desirable locations, while assuring buyers of its projects’ quality, workmanship and timely delivery.

While Binastra Land is not in the same league as bigger players in terms of development size and value, the boutique property developer boasts extensive experience and expertise in niche segments. It is sought after by young, upper-middle class investors – the city’s dream chasers and constant changers, including past buyers.

“Previous customers follow our property launches, and they buy from us repeatedly because they make good profit,” says Michael Tan, CEO and managing director.

Profitability without sacrificing quality is a principle Binastra Land takes seriously. Founded in 1979 as a construction company, Binastra Land is behind some of Malaysia’s iconic projects, including the CyberSquare at Cyberjaya – a distinct blend of SOHO towers, shop and signature offices.

Built as an integrated lifestyle development, CyberSquare is located within the heart of Cyberjaya. Surrounded by multinational corporations and universities, it enjoys seamless access to other hot spots in the Klang Valley.

“We only select land within the Klang Valley, within mature townships, so that demand is always there,” Tan says. “Our ability to deliver quality at reasonable prices and ahead of schedule has always been our trademark.”

As one of the country’s top contractors, Binastra Land builds properties with quality finishings. Its ongoing project CitiZen@Old Klang Road targets urbanites or the young city dwellers in Kuala Lumpur and beyond. The vibrant residential space is designed to be a chic home and a springboard for a hip and secure lifestyle.

With resort-inspired leisure amenities, scented greenery and ample lifestyle options, CitiZen complements the demands of city living with enough space for self-expression. To date, CitiZen is



80 per cent complete and 100 per cent sold. Plans are underway to build CitiZen 2@Old Klang Road, the second phase of the project that will showcase serviced apartments.

“As a niche player, we spend time on product development,” says Steven Ooi, project director. “We do our homework when we make the land acquisition. We conduct our own market study and research in terms of pricing and product packaging.”

Keeping pace with the changes in markets today, all of Binastra Land’s projects are demand-driven. Its deep understanding of its market allows it to align projects and services auspiciously. Matching the perceptions and lifestyles of its target groups, the company also offers a refined pricing strategy.

“We continue to improve,” Ooi says. “In development, we have adopted e-marketing strategies and applications to reach the younger generation. For construction, we are streamlining our operation to use system formwork. We are improving our designs to speed up site operations, and to gain time advantage and cost-savings.”

Binastra Land is optimistic about growth in Malaysia, which has a very young population. It plans to launch 2.3 billion Malaysian ringgit (HK$4.2 billion) worth of properties this year and next year.

Aside from CitiZen 2@Old Klang Road, projects in the pipeline include Sinaran@Wangsa Maju, Puchong 1188 and Binastra Square.

With a strong management team, vast marketing knowledge and robust expertise, the company is on its way to becoming one of the top 10 developers in the country in the next five years.

“We have a clear vision and mission for each team member to perform excellently,” Tan says. “We invite buyers to see our fine-crafted projects in various art forms and diversified practicality.”

www.binastra.com.my