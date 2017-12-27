With global population forecast to grow by 2.3 billion people by 2050, the demand for food is expected to rise by as much 98 per cent in the same period.

Amid shrinking tillable lands and changing climates, this poses a daunting challenge, particularly to the agriculture sector, whose fate largely lies in a humble yet formidable ally: fertiliser.

“The global pursuit for food security and sustainability drives the demand for efficient, high-nutrient fertilisers,” says Tey Seu Ann, director of Agromate Holdings. “Among the biggest growth markets will be Southeast Asia, where the economy and population are booming.”

Agromate began its expertise as a fertiliser trader more than 30 years ago, from selling to dealers and farmers in its early years to distributing to oil palm plantations throughout Malaysia. It gradually diversified into speciality products, and is among the pioneers in bringing macronutrient, micronutrient, soluble and foliar fertilisers into the Malaysian market. It soon brought its know-how overseas, fulfilling various requirements from Thailand, Indonesia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Taiwan, mainland China, Papua New Guinea, Sri Lanka and Africa.

Treating each client as a partner, Agromate extends its family-oriented culture in providing long-term support and advisory services, while introducing new agricultural practices and fertilisation methods to enhance clients’ yield.

Drawing strength from joint ventures and strategic partnerships with global, regional and local companies, Agromate aims to create synergy and explore new opportunities.

“The principles that guided us through our incredibly challenging journey in the early days, trust and reliability, honour and courage, ambition and teamwork remain our creed today,” says CEO Tang Quee Huang. “These enable us to succeed and establish long-lasting relationships with our business partners and customers, and maintain our business continuity. Our greatest asset is a team of loyal, dedicated and hardworking employees – without whom our success story could not have been written.”

While it plans to continue supplying basic single-nutrient/straight fertilisers as its main product in the next five years, Agromate also aims to enrich its role in the evolving global fertiliser market by developing multinutrient compound fertilisers such as nitrogen-phosphorus-potassium (NPK) varieties and soluble fertilisers.

“From importing, exporting, distributing, manufacturing and bulk blending fertilisers to warehousing and terminal handling, we will continue to grow by adapting our successful business model outside Malaysia, particularly in the competitive Asia market,” Tey says. “Ultimately, we envision a future where Agromate is not only a fertiliser leader, but a global partner in feeding a healthy, sustainable world.”

www.agromate.com.my