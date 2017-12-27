BookDoc redefines Malaysian health care access at the touch of a button

When BookDoc was launched by founder Chevy Beh in 2015, the online platform radically redefined health care. By making information readily available in an easy-to-use platform, BookDoc connected patient and health care professionals anytime and anywhere.

In a span of less than two years since its establishment, BookDoc once again transforms patient experience by bringing together navigation, transport, accommodations and leisure functionalities into one integrated online ecosystem.

Endorsed by Malaysia’s Ministry of Health, Ministry of Tourism and Social Security Organisation, BookDoc works with many health care institutions. These include Malaysia’s National Heart Institute and KPJ Healthcare, Singapore’s NTUC Unity Denticare and Q & M Dental Group, and Hong Kong’s Quality HealthCare Medical Services and Town Health International Medical Group, among others. It also has an extensive network of health care practitioners in 10 Malaysian cities, Singapore and Hong Kong.

We aim to be the Amazon of health care. We want to be the trusted platform where people do not doubt the integrity and quality of the information we provide

Chevy Beh, founder, BookDoc

Partnering with game-changing companies such as Uber, Grab, Airbnb, TripAdvisor and Agoda, BookDoc not only secures appointments, but takes charge of a patient’s journey and all other potential activities connected to the visit, such as dining or even lodging for medical tourists.

“We aim to be the Amazon of health care. We’re trying to build the entire health care ecosystem. We want to be the trusted platform where people do not doubt the integrity and quality of the information we provide,” Beh says.

A believer that prevention is better than cure, BookDoc even incentivises fitness activities and has launched the BookDoc Activ lifestyle deals programme. Activ syncs with fitness trackers to tally the daily average steps monthly to determine corresponding rewards.

BookDoc aims to further extend its geographical scope to bring its revolutionary platform to the Philippines and Indonesia. In this expansion, BookDoc seeks to build relationships with health care providers, insurance companies and government agencies.

“We want to optimise access to health care professionals and improve the well-being of the people in every country where we operate to reduce medical costs,” Beh says.

www.bookdoc.com