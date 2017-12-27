Producing workplace-ready graduates is something that Universiti Utara Malaysia (UUM) has perfected over its 33-year history. As a university that was established to specialise in management education, UUM has raised the bar for higher education in Malaysia, offering internationally recognised and accredited academic programmes designed to train tomorrow’s business leaders to successfully remain competitive in a global economy.

Considered a “young” university, UUM has proven that age is just a number. UUM has successfully clinched the 137th position in the previous year’s QS University Rankings: Asia, and was listed at the 101-150 category of this year’s QS Top 50 Under 50, a noteworthy recognition given to the world’s fastest-growing top young universities.

“UUM is a public university and an international university. We have received various international accreditations and have forged strategic partnerships with renowned universities worldwide. These substantiate the quality of international education we offer at the university,” says Dr Mohamed Mustafa Ishak, vice-chancellor and president.

The university is a member of the elite Beta Gamma Sigma honour society. It has also earned the prestigious accreditation from the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business.

To further enrich its students’ education experience, UUM has forged numerous academic partnerships with schools such as the Cambridge Judge Business School, Nanyang Technological University and Yulin University.

UUM offers its undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in English – a plus factor that attracts many international students to pursue their studies at the university. Out of its 30,000 student population, 3,000 are international students, of whom 900 originate from China.

The continuously flourishing diplomatic relations and business partnerships between Malaysia and China has emboldened UUM to groom its graduates to meet the demands of multicultural firms worldwide. UUM also requires its students to register for Putonghua language classes.

“We hope that in the near future, we can collaborate with universities in China to offer double-degree programmes or student-exchange programmes so that our students can get an even better understanding of Chinese culture,” Ishak says.

