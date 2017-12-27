Evyap seeks expansion in Asia

As disposable income continues to rise in Asia, businesses globally are gradually recognising the region’s importance as a consumer hub. However, consumers today are more discerning with the products and brands they support as these reflect their lifestyles and personalities. Evyap Sabun Malaysia aims to connect with consumers looking to transform dull personal care routines to enjoyable experiences as it gears itself for future growth in Asian markets.

“Our goal is to let consumers enjoy the Evyap experience through our quality products. We study market needs and tailor our products around what consumers want,” says president L.C. Saw. Turkey-based oleochemicals and personal care company Evyap is more than ready to serve the international marketplace, with particular focus on Asia through a location very familiar to it – Malaysia, home to its 300,000-tonne per annum state-of-the-art production facility.

Our goal is to let consumers enjoy the Evyap experience through our quality products.

LC Saw, president, Evyap Sabun Malaysia

In its Malaysia plant, Evyap has the capacity to produce oleochemicals, which are exported globally. These products include various fatty acids and glycerine used across many industries, soap noodles and finished personal care products, particularly bar soaps. With steady demand for its products, Evyap plans to add another 80,000 tonnes to its factory capacity.

Evyap is renowned in Turkey, Middle East and the Balkans through brands such as Duru, Fax, Arko, Evy Baby and more. The company aims to create a strong brand presence in Asia’s business-to-consumer (B2C) market.

On the business-to-business (B2B) side, Evyap is open to sharing its expertise in personal care and hygiene products and is keen on offering contract manufacturing services. Evyap offers unparalleled price to quality ratio since it integrates its raw material production line with the end-product fast-moving consumer goods line. This allows Evyap to cut down on logistical costs and lead time, consequently providing greater cost and supply chain advantage to clients.

“By adopting a two-pronged approach for B2C and B2B, we aim to be among the leading oleochemicals and personal care producers in the world,” Saw says.

www.evyap.com.tr