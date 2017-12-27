Blöndal aspires to a world where everybody can access clean water

Access to clean drinking water is a basic human right, but with rising pollution levels, the fulfilment of this liberty becomes more challenging. Thanks to Blöndal Group, Asian markets are one step closer to living a hygienic and healthier lifestyle as they enjoy pure and filtered water.

The water purification company is on a quest to save lives. It is a lofty goal, but not impossible. With a legacy in providing high-quality and cost-effective water purification and filtration systems backed by Swedish design and engineering, Blöndal is on track. Its unparalleled sales and marketing experience in Southeast Asia also goes back 40 years.

“Growing up in Sweden, we drink water from the tap or from small streams in the forest,” says Sophus C.C. Broberg, CEO. “Water is a resource we’ve taken for granted so our mission is to ensure that everybody gets access to clean water, and enjoy that human right.”

As a family-owned business, Blöndal is strengthened by the passion and loyalty of its people, many of whom have been with the company since its inception. With a vision to supply clean water to the region, Blöndal offers a wide range of water filtration solutions for residential and office use. Through the newly formed Blöndal Water Tech, which serves as the company’s research and development hub, Blöndal designs point-of-entry filters using patented modular systems to expand its series of point-of-use water purification products. The result is a filtration system that is adaptable to local needs.

“We test the water so we understand the chemical and polluting component, and we know how it needs to be filtered,” Broberg says.

This localised solution opened up opportunities across the region. It has broadened Blöndal’s scope to include industrial waste water treatment and recycling such as its project with Top Glove in Malaysia. It welcomes global distributors and partners to provide markets with the best solutions.

