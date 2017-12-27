Developer Instarmac drafts blueprint for building meaningful communities

Amid the increasing number of Malaysians accepting the concept of managed communities, Instarmac Group commits to focusing on building cutting-edge properties to achieve a coherent and seamless environment.

Instarmac, a property development group composed of young and dynamic game changers, has invested in Kuching city, the most densely populated area in Sarawak, since 2009. It prides itself on synthesising the cultural heritage of Malaysia and modern concepts to create salient designs to better shape communities.

In cultivating its brand of authenticity and quality excellence, Instarmac takes a hands-on approach to each project, from planning to construction.

“Customers are more discerning now, which is a good thing for us because our products are distinctive,” says James Lau, executive vice-chairman. Instarmac also pioneered in 2014 the Cube, whose added facilities include fibre optic internet connection in the entire building in partnership with telecom providers.

The company remains cautious about embarking on trendsetting developments. Its flagship project Tamu, a mixed property in a prime 4-hectare area of Kuching, will be the epitome of Instarmac’s dedication to enhance the standards of urban living. Tamu will also be the first physical platform for home-grown brands and a venue for local artists with its performing arts centre.

Leveraging its expertise cultivated over about 30 years, Instarmac conceptualises together with external consultants, such as mechanical engineering and music experts, to impart knowledge and experience in different facets of the industry.

Having concentrated on the higher market segment, Instarmac intends to meet the requirements of broad consumers while maintaining comparable quality of building and design. The company aims to collaborate with government-linked corporations, private landowners and other partners that share its values and experience to develop high-quality products at reasonable cost.

Working with like-minded partners and operating business the same way a few listed companies do are essential to Instarmac’s success. Acknowledging the team’s diverse background, Lau says, “Very often, we do things that other developers didn’t explore to do. Our innovativeness and attention to detail are our main competitive advantage.”

