U-Port Management has been serving East Malaysia’s heartland, global gateways and vital transport corridors with intermodal solutions since its establishment three decades ago. U-Port specialises in intermodal services including container trucking, container depot operations, warehousing and logistics, and operates a strategic depot network throughout Sabah, Sarawak and Peninsular Malaysia.

U-Port’s team of more than 150 intermodal experts, above 220 independent contract drivers and comprehensive intermodal services make the company a one-stop solution for transport, logistics and supply chain management.

The inland terminal services product has been one of the company’s core offerings to the shipping sector. Its state-of-the-art depot management system provides real-time updates and customised reports, while its network of secure, full-service facilities offer loaded and empty container and trailer storage, repairs and container modifications.

U-Port leverages more than half a decade of market experience dedicated towards providing innovative cargo transport and freight services while delivering the industry’s highest level of customer service.

Unlocking the full supply chain potential for our customers has been our focus

Thomas Ng, managing director, NCT

“Unlocking the full supply chain potential for our customers has been our focus,” says NCT’s managing director Thomas Ng. “Our trusted expertise and resources empower small and medium enterprises and the business community to achieve new levels of efficiency and service. Today’s global supply chains have become increasingly complex and fragmented. Markets are volatile, competition is intense, and customers require more comprehensive services.”

NCT’s integrated logistics experts develop, implement and manage solutions that streamline the supply chain to make it lean, agile and demand-driven.

A strategic partner for local and international businesses, U-Port is the single point of contact for logistics execution and supply chain management. Leveraging its standardised operations in seven logistics control centres, U-Port offers value-added services in six major vertical markets with integrated solutions. It provides consultancy to exporters, importers, manufacturers, suppliers and buyers between China and Asean countries.

Its collaboration with mobile application Plusixty (+60) aims to cater to the logistical needs of tourists in Malaysia and boost the tourism industry through the exchange of ideas and goods. To establish the market, E-Post Worldwide partnered with U-Port to provide a systemic platform for individuals, businesses, tourists and start-ups to manage their logistics.

www.nct.com.my