MMAG promises to deliver with new technologies and partnerships

The proliferation of new technologies and the implications for the future of domestic last-mile delivery have a direct impact on the way delivery providers interact with their customers. Last-mile delivery involves three main stakeholders – customers, merchants and delivery providers – each with their own set of expectations and challenges.

Capitalising on this understanding, MMAG Holdings, through its fully owned subsidiary Line Clear Express & Logistics, is set to disrupt the traditional courier services through technologies, partnership business models and other ways to create inroads into this interesting yet challenging industry.

“We work in synergy with our partners,” says managing director Wong Eng Su. “We’re focused on



working with a growing number of like-minded companies who need to be dynamic and progressive. We will work together with partners to lower costs and maximise profit.”

Collaboration is important for MMAG as it moves forward into logistics and fulfilment through Line Clear. “There is a huge demand in e-commerce and fulfilment. The demand for this service in Malaysia now is more than the supply,” Wong says.

Line Clear is in step with the continuing rise of e-commerce and Asean Economic Community (AEC).



“The beauty of Line Clear is that we have experienced teams with know-how from the courier industry in Malaysia. We give them sufficient training to prepare them for the AEC, where we talk about the free flow of professional labels and the single market,” Wong says.

While 70 per cent of Line Clear’s business is conventional courier services and 30 per cent e-commerce, Wong sees the latter eventually overtaking conventional services because of the increase in high-value items being transported.

“When it comes to security and proper handover of high-value shipments, there’s a strong demand from e-commerce service providers,” Wong says. “Added to this is the desire of customers for immediate results and faster service. But we are prepared for these challenges.”

