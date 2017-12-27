Salutica continues move up the value chain with Bluetooth technology

Malaysian consumer electronics manufacturer Salutica is well-positioned to benefit from the rapid adoption of Bluetooth technology in the personal computer, mobile consumer, health care, vehicle and connected home segments. Founded in 1990, Ipoh-based Salutica has built a strong reputation as a vertically integrated player whose key competence is developing and manufacturing Bluetooth-enabled mobile communication products, wireless electronics and lifestyle devices for leading multinational corporations such as Plantronics, Jaybird and Sony.

“We’ve chosen the niche high-end segment of electronics manufacturing to make our mark,” says James Lim, managing director and CEO. Lim, who led the management buyout of Salutica in 2013, steered the company’s strategic direction towards the expansion of its Bluetooth and electronics businesses. Unlike typical contract manufacturers with limited engineering capabilities, Salutica possesses deep technical know-how and state-of-the-art facilities to provide a full integration service, from product design and development, product testing and prototyping through manufacturing and assembly.

As part of efforts to move up the value chain, Salutica has played a role in the release of AirBar, a universal serial bus-powered device that gives laptops on-demand touch capabilities. Salutica serves as a key technology partner to AirBar developer Neonode and sees great opportunities with the expanding applications of the technology to any display.

Under the in-house brand FOBO, Salutica manufactures its own line of electronic sensors, tracking devices and beacon transmitters for monitoring loved ones and personal belongings. An acronym for “For Our Better wOrld”, FOBO gained international recognition with the launch of the world’s first Bluetooth-enabled tyre pressure monitoring systems for motorcycles, cars, light trucks, vans and heavy vehicles that are designed to promote improved vehicle safety and performance.

To expand the FOBO portfolio, Salutica plans to venture into health care and develop sensing devices for monitoring personal health.

“We strive to provide innovative and smart devices that deliver honest value to customers,” Lim says. “Our products are meant to make life better and easier.”

www.salutica.com