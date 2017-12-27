Founded in 1992, Histotech Engineering has been working closely with customers to craft mechanical solutions to meet the high precision and ever-changing needs of the semiconductor industry. As technology evolves, the company tailors its design-and-build process to meet the unprecedented precision requirements of customers.

“Histotech is building on its manufacturing roots and is scaling up to provide more engineering and value-added services to its customers,” says managing director Teoh Jia Shyan. “Our team works closely with our customers during the design phase, lending expertise and design recommendations to assure that our customers achieve their goals.”

The company focuses on research, design and exploration of new materials to provide an optimal product.

Specialising in precision tooling, computer numerical control machining, metal stamping and sheet metal fabrication, Histotech works closely with Fortune 500 companies to deliver innovative and cutting-edge technology. Headquartered in Penang, the company has additional manufacturing facilities in the Philippines and has been serving clients in the United States, Hong Kong, Singapore, China and Indonesia for more than 25 years.

Histotech is now focused on increasing its presence in the Chinese market. In the past few years, Histotech has been actively upgrading its manufacturing facilities and engineering capabilities.

Vietnam is also a consideration for expansion and growth with two major manufacturing companies setting up in the country where trade is becoming more favourable.

As the global marketplace evolves, Histotech is looking to penetrate the mass market and add a business-to-consumer arm to complement its robust business-to-business core.

The company believes in partnering closely with customers to offer solutions that address challenges of today and possible future needs. Histotech strategically aligns itself to optimise cost, offer quality service and deliver a world-class product to suit clients globally.

www.histotech-eng.com