Continued investments depict Linde Malaysia’s strong commitment

Linde Malaysia, member of Linde Group – a world-leading gas and engineering solutions company – commissioned a modular automated industrial gases cylinder filling plant in Banting, Selangor in May this year. This state-of-the art facility, which is the first of its kind in South Asia and the Asean, fortifies Linde’s track record of continued investments and commitment to bring the latest world-class technologies and innovative solutions into Malaysia. In the past two years alone, Linde launched a series of investments worth more than €230 million (HK$2.15 billion) to expand its gas and liquid production capacities and support its customers’ growth plans.

“Malaysia is a key contributor to Linde’s growth strategy globally and particularly for Asia,” says Connell Zhang, managing director. “The country’s industrial growth is robust, with vast market opportunities particularly in the oil, gas and electronics sectors. We are well-established here and we intend to expand further and support the development of Malaysia’s industrial gases market.”

Leveraging its sales centres and plants nationwide, Linde provides total gas solutions to diverse industries, including oil and gas, petrochemicals, steel, glass, electronics, food and beverage, and health care.

Operating in Malaysia since 1960, Linde has established a deep understanding of local markets; that, together with its global expertise and resources in the areas of technology, engineering and best operating practices, allows Linde to deliver customised solutions of high quality and value.

One project that underscores Linde’s solid commitment to understanding and meeting local customer requirements is a joint venture with PETRONAS Gas. The undertaking requires a custom-tailored technology for air separation units supplying to the world-scale Refinery and Petrochemicals Integrated Development project within the Pengerang Integrated Petroleum Complex in southern Malaysia.

“We have passion to innovate for our customers and to deliver the best solutions that take into account lifetime benefits, not just one-time cost,” Zhang says. “Our efforts to digitalise our production-related processes also exemplify how we strive to better serve our clients.”

