Cyberjaya’s master developer boosts country’s smart city

Malaysia continues to drive its economic growth by attracting more investors through its digital endeavour MSC Malaysia, the country’s multimedia super corridor. Strategically located within Greater Kuala Lumpur’s centre of gravity, Cyberjaya is situated adjacent to Putrajaya, the federal administrative centre, only 15 minutes from the Kuala Lumpur International Airport and 30 minutes to the city centre.

As the foremost constituent of this special economic zone, Cyberjaya is a smart city and living laboratory of innovative solutions anchored in a citywide high-speed broadband connectivity for offices and residences.

Responsible for Cyberjaya’s physical infrastructure is master developer Setia Haruman, which is focused on initiating tech-enabled buildings to appeal to high-impact companies looking to set up in Asia.

“We continue to work relentlessly with all stakeholders to elevate Cyberjaya as Malaysia’s first liveable and green smart city,” says executive chairman Ahmad Khalif. The 2,894-hectare development is the first in Malaysia to provide access to 1Gbps high-speed broadband to homes and free Wi-fi and 4G LTE high-speed mobile network within its populated areas.

Celebrating its 20th year, Cyberjaya aspires to grow its population of 102,000 to 200,000 by 2022. Aside from 17,000 residential units, the city hosts educational institutions at all levels, more than 300 food and beverage outlets, a mini stadium, sports complex, 162-hectare lake garden, bike-sharing lanes, and 16 electric car charging stations at strategic locations.

Cyberjaya accommodates 26 local and international data centres, and 486 MSC companies of which 42 are multinational corporations.

“Over the past two decades, Cyberjaya has become a testament of growth and transformation that is much needed in the current fast-moving world of technology and innovation,” Khalif says.

Setia Haruman has also constructed commercial and residential buildings to meet the demands of the smart town’s thriving community. Cyberjaya’s pipeline projects include two mass rapid transport stations, accessibility to a high-speed rail station in eastern Putrajaya to enable a 90-minute travel time to Singapore, and an electric tram network within the city.

