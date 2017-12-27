Decades of experience immersed in the trading of steel have lodged AYS Ventures at the vanguard of construction materials distribution and steel manufacturing developments, thanks to founder Oh Chiew Ho’s foresight and perseverance. Starting as a general helper in the warehouse/store department in the 1960s, Oh dreamed of having his own business after learning about the steel trade for many years. Through diligence and exceptional engineering know-how, Oh co-founded Ann Yak Siong Hardware, a wholly owned subsidiary of AYS Ventures, in 1982. The company has since become one of Malaysia’s major steel traders today serving some of Asia’s top construction, fabrication and manufacturing players.

“I know how to sell any steel product to the market, and our teams have earned the trust of suppliers,” says Oh, who is also the company’s group managing director. “With that expertise, we are now expanding into manufacturing and other value added services.”

Primarily focused on structural steel trading with a turnover of about US$125 million in the last financial year, AYS Ventures provides unmatched cost savings to clients as it bridges suppliers and buyers in the region. Nurturing long-term relationships, the company acts as a reliable platform for manufacturers to reach markets in Asia and beyond.

“Customers come to us for our comprehensive product range and reliable delivery,” Oh says. “We are pragmatic in our stocking policy and are able to meet customers’ needs by delivering the correct materials on time. The confidence is there, and it’s something we’ve built through the years because we participate in the programmes of our customers and suppliers.”

Eyeing the free trade zone, AYS Ventures is keen on exporting to Southeast Asia. It welcomes new business opportunities by partnering with customers in the construction and infrastructure sectors.

“We are very flexible,” Oh says. “We offer products and services that generate savings to suit our customers’ projects, and we keep improving to sustain our growth.”

www.ays-group.com