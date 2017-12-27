With experience spanning 40 years in the construction of complete crude palm oil mills, Besteel has been a world leader as a turnkey contractor in the industry. From plant concept to on-site delivery, the company has world-class project management and engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning capabilities.

Over the past 30 years, Besteel has expanded its market presence in Southeast Asia with clientele in Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and Cambodia, including Papua New Guinea. The company has also made inroads to West Africa, Latin America and India in the last 10 years.

“We have modernised our complete plant design and we are proud of the proven performance of our



patented Tilting Steriliser System,” says Quah Ban Lee, CEO of Besteel.

The Tilting Steriliser System requires less maintenance and manpower, is easy to operate and possesses a more efficient and higher throughput. With its simple and brilliant design, the system has a reduced footprint and ensures the shortest steaming time in the industry. It promises minimum downtime due to lesser moving parts, and has low capital, operation and maintenance costs. The steriliser also has a highly efficient oil extraction method that makes it even more cost effective.

With this proven system, the total investment cost of a palm oil mill with a capacity of 30 metric tonnes of fresh fruit bunches per hour can be reduced by 20 per cent. Installing the system in palm oil mills can provide a return on investment within three years.

The Tilting Steriliser System has been awarded the International Invention, Innovation & Technology Exhibition (ITEX) Gold Medal, the ITEX 2008 Best Invention for Corporate Category, and the Malaysia Innovative Product Award 2008, among others.

“The Tilting Steriliser System is indeed the best and most effective process system out there,” Quah says. “This innovative product proves Besteel’s leading position in this niche industry.”

