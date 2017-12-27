The demand for natural and nutritious food continuously grows as more and more consumers make conscious decisions for healthier lifestyles.

Putting Malaysia on the map with its golden pieces of juicy and fragrant MD2 (ananas comosus) “super sweet” pineapples, Rompin Integrated Pineapple Industries (RIPI) answers the clamour for healthy food while providing a steady source of livelihood for the indigenous population and the local community in Pahang.

“Our brand name ROMPINE is synonymous to premium produce. We aim to showcase the premium quality of fruits from Malaysia to the rest of the world,” says general manager Patrick Teoh.

The East Coast Economic Region Development Council appointed RIPI as the anchor company in developing, operating and managing the 607-hectare pineapple plantation to help raise the standard of living in the state.

From sapling and planting research and development to upstream and downstream activities, RIPI oversees the operations to maintain the highest production quality. Other than pineapple, RIPI manufactures tropical fruit snacks such as dried papaya, guava and jackfruit.

RIPI exports 70 per cent fresh fruit and 30 per cent processed products such as fruit snacks and juices. The company primarily caters to China, Japan and South Korea – export markets where consumers have very discerning tastes when it comes to products.

RIPI is now preparing in earnest to serve the biggest consumer market in China as the company is the export permit holder in Malaysia that complies with China’s stringent health standards and the requirements under the country’s General Administration of Quality Supervision, Inspection and Quarantine. With such accreditations, RIPI envisions greater brand and product awareness internationally.

As it builds its capacity for future growth, RIPI is expanding its plantation wherever feasible. With this development, RIPI plans to expand its pineapple plantation in Malaysia to 5,000 hectares within five years.

“We aim to unite the industry together by providing our know-how and standard operational procedure. In doing so, we hope we can help the industry grow together,” Teoh says.

