For Malaysian consumers, Sun Jiang Trading is more than a household name. The group founded as small home-based bleach manufacturer five decades ago has come to symbolise the highest standards of quality and affordability in home cleaning and personal care products.

Boasting a roster of well-known brands, including Depex, Kiraw, Pipit, Tina & Biwoo, Lonkey, Toman and Liso, Sun Jiang is equally recognised as a partner of choice for original equipment manufacturers in the international space of fast-moving consumer goods. The company is expecting to grow its export arm by up to 15 per cent in five years through new opportunities, partnerships, and an expanded distribution service.

“My father and his business partner started manufacturing at home and going door to door to sell,” says Ting Young Kang, managing director. Founded in 1967, the company attracted the attention of Colgate-Palmolive, which bought two of its famous brands Kiraw and Pipit before being owned again by Sun Jiang.

Celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, the family-owned business has a network of 5,000 accounts across Malaysia, attracting deals from big league players such as Tesco and Giant. It has presence in Brunei, the Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam and Seychelles, and ties with key supply partner Lonkey Industrial based in Guangzhou, China.

With an international reputation for service reliability backed by a robust distribution network, Sun Jiang is a top choice for global retail and wholesale brands. The company is actively engaged in representing other brands wishing to bring their businesses into Malaysia or venturing into partnerships in non-perishable goods.

Sun Jiang also provides advice to other companies on what types of marketing they can do, whether it be consumer education schemes or learning cultural nuances that consumers could accept.

“We welcome partners that understand our philosophy and share our mindset,” Ting says. “We seek distributorships; while in turn we offer networking. Our knowledge of the local market is the value we bring to our partnerships.”

www.sunjiang.com