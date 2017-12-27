EITA is a company with a clear-cut strategy for its business growth. Initially an electrical and electronics components distributor, EITA aspired early on to manufacture its own brand of products for the construction and manufacturing sectors. Leveraging its founders’ business background and technical know-how, EITA achieved phenomenal success – realising its milestone public listing in 2012. EITA’s manufacturing business contributed more than 60 per cent of the group’s revenue of 270.7 million Malaysian ringgit (HK$517 million) for fiscal year 2017.

Through its home-grown EITA-Schneider brand competing against established international players, EITA successfully installed lift and escalator systems for the Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) Line 1 for all underground stations. This was a major infrastructure project that had stringent technical requirements, challenging site conditions and tight deadlines. EITA has proceeded to secure a package for MRT Line 2. It further adds value by providing continuing lift maintenance and repairs.

“Not only does EITA deliver best practices in project execution, we also have the flexibility and ability to customise to our different requirements,” says group managing director Fu Wing Hoong.

EITA also offers a suite of power distribution solutions from low-voltage products to sub-station level. It manufactures a line of bus ducts based on Japanese technology and EITA innovation under the Furutec brand. Another brand is Pyrotec, fire-resistant mineral insulated cables with the recognised KEMA-KEUR certification. This brand is fast gaining greater regional market acceptance.

With the ever-increasing demand for electricity, EITA acquired a local company specialising in the installation of power sub-stations that are able to handle up to 500kV.

EITA aims to be a key regional player. It continues to raise the benchmark with continuing product innovations, quality and safety improvements through unwavering commitment to research and development.

“With strong products, we want to become the market leader in the segments we are in,” Fu says. “We would like to capitalise on the opportunities in the Asean and Middle East, and to grow with the right partners.”

