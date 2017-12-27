DML Products launches theft-proof, eco-friendly highway guardrails

In a move to diversify its business in Malaysia, DML Products is launching

this year its innovative highway guardrails that feature eco-friendly materials, easy installation and anti-theft technology.

DML is known as a leading manufacturer of residential and commercial green sun protection solutions, which include metal ceiling and sun louvres.

This segment rakes in around 25 per cent year over year, amid the challenges of a saturated market.

A key feature of doing business with DML is its custom-make services, wherein it accepts designs from clients and fulfils the product as a manufacturer and engineering consultant. “In this market, when people think of custom-made products they think of DML,” says CEO Jym Chong. “Our clients do not hesitate to do business with us given our engineering expertise.”

Jym Chong, CEO, DML Products

DML’s new highway guardrails go through a powder-coating process instead of hot-dip galvanisation, which means they are safer for the environment and are cost efficient.

While the company launched the new product just this year, it has already bagged a few installation projects in Peninsular Malaysia.

On top of light and eco-friendly materials, the highway guardrails have been redesigned in cooperation with a company in Penang, to be fitted with anti-theft bolts and nuts.

“To improve our product, we started working together with our raw material supplier and with companies in South Korea, a country known for its quality standards,” Chong says.

Targeting local expansion in Malaysia to service state public works agencies and private contractors, DML will soon scale up in Southeast Asia as it continuously improves its products through an

in-house research and development team, along with the expertise of external parties.

Following Malaysia, DML projects expansion in the Philippines, Singapore and Vietnam, where it houses some offices and a factory that runs 24 hours a day. The company hopes to launch an initial public offering in two years.

www.dml.com.my