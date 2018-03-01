[Country Business Reports interviews and articles by Discovery Reports www.discoveryreports.com]

Complementary metal-oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) technology is about to reach another pinnacle with the launch of moving image high-dynamic-range (HDR) sensors in the automotive industry. Pixelplus, a pioneer in CMOS technology, invested two years developing this solution, which produces close-to-reality images without visible defects despite motion and lighting interference.

“HDR technology was developed several years ago on the image signal processing (ISP) level, but the issue with digital artefact persisted. Our solution is an image sensor technology that eliminates artefact because functionality is built inside the image sensor itself,” says Dr SK Lee, president and CEO of Pixelplus.

The company’s moving image HDR sensor is a system-on-a-chip that also meets the auto industry’s requirement for a high-quality yet cost-effective alternative. It is expected to revolutionise several industries as new paths emerge with the imaging innovation, including improved law enforcement with the ability to capture crystal-clear moving images.

Pixelplus has been highly regarded as a specialist in ISP-embedded CMOS image sensors since the early 2000s when it triggered an industry shift with CMOS technology. Its system-on-a-chip solution was the tiniest chip scale package (CSP) image sensors had ever seen at the time, and allowed companies such as Samsung Anycall to offer new generations of mobile phone devices. The product – CMOS image sensor with an integrated ISP engine – also freed the company from having to source materials from various vendors. This substantially lowered production cost, which provided better accessibility to penetrate the mobile phone market.

In much the same manner, Pixelplus is the company behind the miniaturisation of endoscopes. Through chip-scale packaging, edible endoscopes were developed to aid health professionals for accurate diagnosis. The company is expecting to expand medical scope by engaging this chipset into different applications such as arthroscopes. Also, with superior device and circuit engineering capabilities, Pixelplus wrote the history of adapting CMOS technology to boost the security industry through imaging innovation.

“Building good relationships with customers is our first priority. We value our customers and we go where they want us to be. This philosophy has led our sales and marketing team to be market-friendly,” says Tasha Lee, strategic planning team leader at Pixelplus.

Already a major supplier in mainland China, the company aims to grow its presence across Asia over the next five years. It welcomes partnerships with ­local designers and well-entrenched marketing companies in the Chinese and Japanese markets.

“Our plan is to be among the global top five image sensor providers, especially for the automotive industry based on new camera platforms,” SK Lee says.

www.pixelplus.com