PharmAbcine expedites groundbreaking cancer treatment

PharmAbcine, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company developing next-generation antibody therapeutics for unmet medical needs, has established its anti-cancer drug candidate Tanibirumab (TTAC-0001) as one of the most promising in the global pipeline. To prolong the lives of terminally ill patients and raise their quality of life, the company is pursuing partnerships that would advance treatment for aggressive cancer conditions.

This month, the company executed its joint drug development with MDS, Merck’s international arm. They are testing the combination of Tanibirumab (TTAC-0001) and immunotherapy drug Keytruda.

“The response rate of approved immune checkpoint blockade drugs is still at a low 20 per cent. Since Tanibirumab (TTAC-0001) is safer and efficacious, its combination with Keytruda will be more synergistic for unmet medical needs such as brain tumours and triple-negative breast cancer,” says Dr Yoo Jin-san, president and CEO of PharmAbcine. “Tanibirumab (TTAC-0001) and Keytruda are able to pass the blood-brain barrier, so we hope to tackle many solid tumours that advance to brain metastasis with our combination trial.”

Meanwhile, a leading global biotechnology company headquartered in South Korea will collaborate with PharmAbcine for future medical needs. This partnership could bolster various natural killer (NK) cell therapy and chimeric antigen receptor T/NK therapy.

We keep track of critical developments because cancer also evolves

Dr Yoo Jin-san, president and CEO, PharmAbcine

In order to address the rapidly growing prevalence of cancer in Asia, specifically in China and Southeast Asia, PharmAbcine licensed Tanibirumab (TTAC-0001) and PMC-001 (DIG-KT), its novel bi-specific antibody that stops tumour growth, to Shenyang-based 3SBio in 2014/2015. The collaboration could eventually address cancer in the stomach, lung, liver, pancreas, ovaries, brain and breasts.

“The clinical value of anti-cancer drugs rests on tumour vessel normalisation and its switch from immune-suppressive to immune-supportive of tumour microenvironment. Tanibirumab (TTAC-0001) is a great opportunity because it delivers both,” Yoo says.

PharmAbcine is inviting global investors to participate in the development of what could be the breakthrough in the treatment of aggressive cancer conditions. The company aims to raise US$30 million to finance clinical trials for different cancer conditions in the United States, Australia and Europe. It has networked with research institutes across the US to spur studies.

To mark PharmAbcine’s 10th anniversary this year, Yoo intends to take the company public and expand distributorship to more territories. The company is intent on commercialising two products by 2022.

“Every drug development evolves – every day, there are tonnes of papers and research results to review. Not everything is helpful, but we keep track of critical developments because cancer also evolves,” Yoo says.

