Eusu Logistics delivers complete SCM solutions

Moving goods from point A to B has never been so easy – at least for clients of Eusu Logistics.



A market leader in terms of global network, information technology (IT) and process capabilities, Eusu Logistics orchestrates total solutions specifically tailored to individual client requirements. The result is a growing list of international manufacturers and retailers with more time to focus on improving their bottom lines.

“We look at the logistics industry in the past as merely moving simple freight. Nowadays, it has become quite complicated,” says CEO Song Young-kyu. “We take on that task so clients can lower logistics cost and increase time efficiency.”

A good case in point is Eusu Logistics’ experience with one of its South Korean clients that has many factories in multiple countries. The challenge was how to deliver the clients’ products from multiple origins to their final destination on time. Existing logistics providers are good at moving products from various ports of origin to destination ports, but the client had to deal with multiple logistics transactions and costs under this set-up. By contrast, Eusu Logistics’ Multi Origin Consolidation Service provides cost-effective benefits. Experienced Eusu Logistics staff members consolidate products at a hub port to simplify destination shipping and to save on costs, particularly ocean freight and destination charges.

“We take care of our clients’ problems all the way to the end,” Song says. “We collect products at a hub port. Customers think it takes more time to ship cargo from one point to a hub port and then move it to the final destination. Eusu Logistics, however, knows how to ship cargo without requiring additional time.”

With roots in the United States as a spin-off from Hanjin Shipping’s 3PL division, Eusu Logistics is present in 39 major cities in 20 countries in Europe, Asia and the Middle East. These offices are fully owned subsidiaries, thus giving the company full control and flexibility over the range of services it can offer.

Eusu Logistics provides differentiated total logistics solutions that cover ocean and air freight forwarding, warehouse and distribution, customs clearance, container freight station and cargo consolidation. What sets the company apart from the competition, however, is its excellent skill in bundling these services into one seamless supply chain management (SCM) process from raw materials sourcing through to packaging and doorstep deliveries.

“The key word is integration, and we stay competitive and relevant in the market by adhering to this business philosophy,” Song says. “We are always coming up with ways to add value and help manufacturers and retailers reach maximum operational efficiencies.”

In particular, the company boasts of the Eusu Logistics Information System (ELIS). Developed in-house in collaboration with sister company and software specialist CyberLogitec, ELIS achieves real-time monitoring capability for clients. Using this system, the company can help a bottled water manufacturer in South Korea and other clients track the journey of every single item from the factory to the buyers’ warehouse.

“We are not only delivering cargos for clients but are also enabling them to reduce their pipeline inventories and costs,” Song says. “We take out uncertainties from their supply chains.”

Such access to meaningful big data has also helped Eusu Logistics expedite customs clearing, schedule precise workflows for transloading or cross-docking operations, and plan the transfer of whole production facilities from China to Vietnam, as in the case of one of its clients.

“We are a strategic and interorganisational partner that coordinates business processes to deliver superior value to customers,” Song says. “We envision Eusu Logistics becoming one of the strongest in the market across Asia.”

