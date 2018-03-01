P&S Technology impresses clients with passionate innovation

[Country Business Reports interviews and articles by Discovery Reports www.discoveryreports.com]

Speed and precision are essential amid the globally rising demand for fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG).

Over the past 20 years, P&S Technology has carved a niche in this space with its robust technical expertise in packaging inspection technology that ensures product integrity and consumer safety.

Despite intense competition from global heavyweights, the company stands out in the FMCG and pharmaceutical industries with its capacity for total client engagement.

“Customisation is very important,” says Park Won-jae, president. “We customise each and every product in accordance with the clients’ specifications for their utmost satisfaction.

“We have the capacity and know-how to meet the most complex specifications, along with our machines that address intricacies such as narrow necks or mouths and varying shapes of containers.”

P&S brings only the best customised products to market through manufacturing that involves clients at every stage, with the help of research institutes and government laboratories. Such a collaborative approach has led to the development of automated inspecting machines that function at rates of 1,000 bottles per minute and 3,000 caps per minute.

Park Won-jae, president

P&S is renowned for delivering quick results within 24 hours when there is trouble, and in real time if needed. With a passionate team of experts dedicated to address customers’ needs, P&S is able to provide before- and after-care services, including remote assistance. Satisfied repeat customers include Coca-Cola, AmorePacific, LG, Dai Nippon Printing and Hon Chuan.

“We strive to touch the customers’ minds, to move them with innovation,” Park says.

To benefit a wider range of customers, P&S is developing a line of inspecting equipment for the cosmetics industry, and more products for price-sensitive emerging markets and small- and medium-sized enterprises.

It plans to open a hub in Thailand to bring its services closer to Southeast Asia and the Middle East. It is also eyeing partnerships with companies experienced in image processing instruments, semiconductors and packaging solutions.

“We are approaching bigger markets with innovative, excellent-quality products that are more affordable,” Park says.

