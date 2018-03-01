DRG builds strategic editorial partnerships with communications services unit

[Country Business Reports interviews and articles by Discovery Reports www.discoveryreports.com]

Building a strong international reputation over a span of 18 years as a producer of special country-focused business reports, Discovery Reports Group (DRG) has not just witnessed the economic development of countries across regions, but has contributed to the business development goals of various successful companies.

The Hong Kong-based media and campaign production company – backed by a best-in-class team of professionals in research, analysis, reporting, correspondence, production and writing – launched DRG Communications Services last year to provide a more comprehensive service offering for companies needing assistance with editorial requirements.

“Our new communications services unit enables companies to convey their message to potential customers and partners with utmost clarity, conciseness and polish,” says Angela Gaspar, DRG’s managing partner. “This advantage translates to higher sales and win-win business partnerships, and allows our clients to focus more on growing their core businesses.”

Angela Gaspar, managing partner

Combining local market knowledge and English-language expertise, DRG Communications Services offers professional content creation and editorial review of all corporate publications, from press releases and marketing materials to annual reports, web and social media content. DRG has extended its new communications services to clients who participated in the latest South Korea Report.

The report showcases South Korea’s strong market fundamentals and diversified economy, including lucrative business opportunities.

The special report headlines the northern Asian country’s top-ranking and niche companies, giving them a valuable opportunity to highlight their strategic strengths and reach out to key markets and players in China and across Asia.

It is an impactful communication tool to link customers, distributors, partners and investors from across Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and the Americas.

“We give our clients a stronger voice with our new editorial services,” Gaspar says. “We help them organise and articulate their ideas and transform these into clear, captivating messages to better engage their intended audience.”

