BSG Partners leads clients into next IT era

With its full range of service capabilities, BSG Partners is helping businesses navigate the radical trend in information technology (IT).

Collaborating with IT giants such as SAP and Amazon Web Services (AWS), BSG Partners offers one-stop solutions for all information-related business requirements ranging from information strategy planning through to system implementation and system management outsourcing service.

“Customers are left with so many options, and our role is to lead companies, regardless of size, to the next IT era by introducing them to cutting-edge technologies,” says CEO Park Cheol-wook.

Starting out with only 10 employees from big consulting firms, BSG Partners has made a name for itself in providing SAP solutions and AWS cloud computing. The company’s SAP and AWS management outsourcing services have earned the trust of more than 100 corporate clients, comprising more than 10,000 system users from small- and medium-sized enterprises and affiliates of conglomerates.

“We cover the whole spectrum of SAP products in South Korea, and are responsible for introducing the brand’s most state-of-the-art technologies,” Park says. “We are the best player in the SAP area in South Korea.”

The company was chosen as best SAP partner in 2015 from among all SAP partners within Japan and Asia-Pacific. BSG Partners is also the first and only local company to receive SAP’s Partner Quality Program accreditation for project methodology and the only local SAP partner to win twice the SAP Pinnacle Award, a recognition for excellence among all SAP partners worldwide.

Besides offering SAP management and consulting services, BSG Partners also has SAP competency for AWS, where it ranks 19th globally.

Standing as a platform for SAP software, AWS enables BSG Partners to offer a highly innovative way of implementing SAP solutions. In the area of SAP on AWS consulting service, BSG is the only company in South Korea that is certified by AWS.

Park Cheol-wook, CEO

BSG also offers a broad range of its own packages that include G-HR, a human resource management system, R3market.com, an e-commerce platform for B2B purchasing, and C4:ERP (www.c4mix.com), a cloud-based ERP solution powered by SAP HANA in-memory database technology. Such variety in technical competency differentiates BSG Partners from other players in South Korea.

“We are the pioneer in providing SAP on AWS services in South Korea because we have foreseen the coming of this technology,” Park says. “As such, foreign companies looking for a partner in South Korea in this area will do well to partner with us given our credentials.”

BSG Partners complements its technological leadership with a passion to provide excellent customer service. When clients such as first-layer vendors of Samsung and Hyundai moved to China and the United States, BSG Partners followed suit and set up branches in those markets to break the language barrier and close the time difference, which are critical for ensuring a high level of service quality.

To date, the company is present in all continents across the globe, with the exception of Africa, to provide 24/7 operations and customer service.

“We always think about our customers and never give up on providing them with the highest level of satisfaction possible,” Park says. “A complete focus on our customers is our pride as a premium service company, and is a key point of our survival in this market.”

To deliver on this commitment, BSG Partners welcomes sales partners and vendors to serve South Korean firms going overseas, local companies in other countries, or multinational businesses trying to adapt their IT systems into South Korea.

“We want to expand into China and introduce to local companies what BSG Partners can do for them,” Park says. “We would like to build long-term relationships and realise with our customers our vision of ‘One Growth-One Future’.”

www.bsgglobal.com