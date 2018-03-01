Hanho Industrial goes global in car parts production with overseas plants

[Country Business Reports interviews and articles by Discovery Reports www.discoveryreports.com]

In the automotive industry, A-class auto parts provide a tremendous boost to the overall quality of vehicles. Little wonder Hanho Industrial continues to receive approving nods from the likes of General Motors, Hyundai and Kia. For nearly 20 years, the South Korean vehicle parts manufacturer has been serving the world with the best products, services and prices.

Known in the industry for its expertise in forging and machining, Hanho is also internationally recognised for offering superior powertrain parts to original equipment manufacturers and tier 1 suppliers in Asia, Europe and North America.

“What drives Hanho Industrial to success is our passionate team that always aims to achieve more,” says CEO David Kang.

The company overtakes the competition by manufacturing products with zero defects, and offering these products at relatively lower prices. By investing in innovative technology that saves costs, Hanho is able to rely on its smart factory in Yeongchon, South Korea, that houses almost 90 per cent automated machines.

Hanho further marks its strategic move by driving some of its production outside South Korea. It is seeking a joint venture with a Chinese company to give better prices and quality to customers. Hanho is also planning to grow the business in China with local customers through its own plant in the country.

With the presence of its plants in South Korea and China and its offices in the United States and Germany, Hanho provides reliable services to its customers around the world. Its dedicated sales support offers ease of communication and efficient assistance to its international clientele.

Looking forward, Hanho is in a positive track amid favourable market forecasts in India, China and countries in Southeast Asia. By 2021, sales demand in Southeast Asia will drive the production line to produce 5.9 million units, while sales demand in China will drive 350 million to 500 million units by 2023.

