SBI Investment Korea on track towards becoming Asia’s No 1 venture capital firm

From being South Korea’s first venture capital firm, SBI Investment Korea is on track to become Asia’s No 1 as it brings its pioneering spirit to the global stage.

The first South Korean venture capital firm to list on Korean Securities Dealers Automated Quotations, SBI Investment has invested in more than 1,000 companies across South Korea, Japan and Asia. More than three decades since it introduced the concept of venture capital to South Korea when the term “venture” was still fairly unheard of, the company now offers more than 10 active funds locally and overseas.

“SBI Investment is more than a pioneer; it has contributed to the society as an industry creator whose history parallels that of Korean venture capital and private equity funds,” says CEO and chairman Yoshimi Takahashi.

Yoshimi Takahashi, CEO and chairman

SBI Investment’s funds range from government-led research and development projects to digital content, information technology convergence, and biotechnology and health-care-related businesses. The firm’s strong track record is leveraged by the bigger SBI Group, whose synergistic benefits include a comprehensive network of commercial banks, securities companies and venture capital firms across 20 countries.

“SBI Group is distinctively specialised in elevating the value of each company we invest in until they pursue an initial public offering,” Takahashi says. “By investment, we are not only talking about money, but also our time, expertise and human resources – as exemplified by companies where our fund managers also serve as directors.”

Beyond South Korea and Japan, the firm eyes Singapore, mainland China, Hong Kong, India, Vietnam, Malaysia and Indonesia, where its clients similarly see a promising future. It also looks forward to imparting its local know-how and regulatory expertise to foreign investors seeking to diversify their portfolio in South Korea.

“We are committed to helping venture businesses penetrate the international market, with our clients enjoying the opportunity to play a more significant role – like we do – in the global arena,” Takahashi says.

www.sbik.co.kr