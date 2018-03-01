Schenker buoys Northeast Asian hub with innovation

[Country Business Reports interviews and articles by Discovery Reports www.discoveryreports.com]

Centrally located in Northeast Asia with a well-developed network of airports and ports, South Korea is steadily closing the gap with advanced countries in logistics performance. Its strategic location in Asia, where throughput is expected to exceed those of the United States and Europe, places it securely among the world’s upcoming major hubs.

“Definitely, we are in an exciting market which we expect to grow with solutions in place as a partner of choice in logistics,” says Dirk Lukat, CEO of Schenker Korea. “Our emphasis is not only on today but we look out for the future by ensuring efficiency.”

A leading player in South Korea’s logistics industry over the past 40 years, Schenker has worked alongside multinational and local companies to help grow the country’s competence as a global gateway. The company’s extensive global network firmly established the supply chains of electronics, pharmaceutical and automotive industries. As Schenker’s major clientele, these industries became agile to changes in market trends and regulation, thanks in large part to a proactive and experienced country team.

As global trade ramps up in emerging industries such as cosmetics, e-commerce and food, Schenker is once again at the forefront with innovative solutions.

“Our vision is to grow our business in contract logistics and on the distribution side, and to engage more in e-commerce as it becomes a vital part of business in the foreseeable future,” Lukat says.

Schenker closely collaborates with customers to develop timely solutions. For instance, as pharmaceutical regulation evolved in 2015, the company customised a software solution to simplify the stamping and tracking of serial numbers and Korean language information on individual medical packs.

“Our customer solutions ensure a competitive and effective operational set-up not only for us but also for our customers to be able to distribute their goods within Korea in the most efficient manner,” Lukat says.

