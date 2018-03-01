Seyang ramps up high-performance polymers across region

[Country Business Reports interviews and articles by Discovery Reports www.discoveryreports.com]

Seyang Polymer is fast ramping up high-performance polymers across Asia, where it is the trusted solutions provider and original equipment manufacturer among global companies. DuPont’s No 1 distributor in South Korea for more than 30 years, Seyang has created its own niche in the performance materials business with compounding expertise and super-engineering plastics that enable innovation in the fibres and films, electronics and automotive industries. Key to this success is a total commitment to customer satisfaction.

“Integrity is our core principle,” says Yoon Sung-eup, CEO of Seyang, whose father founded the company in 1985. “People are our top priority, and I take pride in the company philosophy to focus on our employees. In doing business, I firmly believe that happy employees make happy customers.”

Increasing demand for sophisticated raw materials is opening up new markets for Seyang across Southeast Asia. The company’s liquid crystal polymer is a strong candidate to support the deployment of speeds required for 5G wireless connectivity. Its reinforced polymers or electro-conductive polymers are likewise suited to carbon fibre applications in the semiconductor industry. Seyang has co-development projects with Samsung Electronics and Hyundai Motor on these high-performance polymers.

“We expect a strong build-up of demand for super-engineering plastics in South Korea, China and Southeast Asia,” Yoon says. “Our core competency for the future and thus far, is our long history of close communication with customers. This creates many opportunities for us to uncover their hidden needs and provide customised solutions.”

Seyang will be showcasing new products and solutions at the much-awaited Chinaplas 2018 in Shanghai this April. Chinaplas is Asia’s No 1 and the world’s second-largest plastics and rubber trade fair.

“The market for high-performance polymers is everywhere,” Yoon says. “We want to forge partnerships to capture new markets such as India, the United States and Europe.”

www.seyangpolymer.com