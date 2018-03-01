BISTel transforms manufacturing intelligence into smart decisions, quicker ROIs

[Country Business Reports interviews and articles by Discovery Reports www.discoveryreports.com]

Even the biggest manufacturers can only be as efficient as their slowest factory. Industry leaders who endure in the fast-paced, ever-evolving and increasingly competitive environment of manufacturing modernisation know that intelligence is the key; those who strive to do better have come to rely on BISTel.

Since its launch in 2000, BISTel has helped catapult South Korea as a top smart manufacturing hub across industries. Today, the Seoul-headquartered company has risen among the top 10 manufacturing intelligence solution providers – and leads the race towards Industry 4.0.

“We understand how extremely valuable time is for every engineer, that’s why we design solutions they can use to make the smartest decisions in the quickest way possible,” says CEO WK Choi. “Such efficiency allows manufacturers to achieve their return on investments in months instead of years.”

While many companies are increasingly adopting artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that deliver horizontal application for Industrial Internet of Things, BISTel goes further by delivering vertical application for Industrial Intelligence of Things, where operation and business data translate into intelligent information.

“The next industry drivers will be AI and big data, through which manufacturers can predict the quality of a product even before it goes into production,” Choi says. “After these, we aim to launch a prescriptive system that will supplement our prediction capability with embedded human knowledge and autonomous control, which will help engineers get to action before a problem occurs.”

We understand how extremely valuable time is for every engineer, that’s why we design solutions they can use to make the smartest decisions in the quickest way possible

WK Choi, CEO

Such an extraordinary vision combined with flexibility and close client relationships enables BISTel to develop ideal solutions to meet customer needs – thanks to a team of 120 research and development engineers and partner universities.

Among BISTel’s bestsellers are equipment engineering solutions (EES) that collect and analyse process and equipment data in real time – avoiding unexpected downtime while maximising production yield and improving product quality. Another is the eDataLyzer advanced analytic platform, which seamlessly gathers data from multiple sources – including big data – and organises it into a unified structure for analysis to provide deep insight into everyday problems in manufacturing.

BISTel plans to deploy these solutions to more industries, including electronics assembly, automotive, energy, steel manufacturing, and oil and gas – and has conducted successful pilot cases with selected clients. Encouraged by promising results, BISTel aims to further expand its reach overseas, particularly eyeing mainland China, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand and Malaysia.

“Smart manufacturing will grow biggest in Asia in the next five years,” Choi says. “We look forward to working with partners with strong domain experience and strong regional and national presence – and becoming the region’s No 1 solutions provider in smart manufacturing.”

www.bistel.com