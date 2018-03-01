Re-New routs age-old water leakage problem

[Country Business Reports interviews and articles by Discovery Reports www.discoveryreports.com]

Runaway costs associated with water leakage in concrete infrastructure have long burdened governments and engineers. When the age-old problem crops up in expressways and subways, repercussions are even worse as the safety and health of people are endangered.

Determined to put an end to this hazard, Re-New System has developed a technology that would clinch 100 per cent waterproofing in concrete structures. It commercialised Turbo Seal, the world’s first total waterproofing solution that was cited as among South Korea’s 10 Best New Technologies of 2013.

Re-New’s award-winning technology combines recycled rubber, asphalt and inorganic compounds to produce waterproofing materials that are super flexible with self-healing and high-cohesiveness properties.

“Waterproofing materials should not be hardened, and if it is damaged, it must be self-healing,” says Lee Jong-yong, president.

Turbo Seal is a single-component eco-friendly material that can adhere to concrete surfaces even if they are humid, underwater or obstructed by foreign substances. Turbo Seal can be applied in all weather conditions even at temperatures of around minus 40 degrees Celsius to 80 degrees Celsius.

Our products are the best solutions for water leakage problems

Lee Jong-yong, president

“Infrastructure managers and operators do not have to remove damaged waterproofing or evacuate soil to replace new waterproofing,” Lee says. “They only need to inject Turbo Seal, which is the permanent water leakage repair solution.”

Turbo Seal was used in the second and third stages of construction of the Incheon International Airport. The product was the only waterproofing system used for the design and construction of the extension section of the Bay Area Rapid Transit subway in San Francisco, California. Turbo-Sheet GTR has been applied in the construction of the Marina Coastal Expressway in Singapore. Re-New has also used Turbo Seal to solve water leakage issues in the island state’s Mass Rapid Transit.

With infrastructure development in full swing across Asia, Re-New welcomes partnerships that would propagate its groundbreaking technology in mainland China, Singapore, Indonesia, Vietnam and Hong Kong.

“Our products are the best solutions for water leakage problems. We offer a better product and a lower price,” Lee says.

www.re-new.co.kr