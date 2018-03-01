Diabell continues to revolutionise mobile phones through innovative components

[Country Business Reports interviews and articles by Discovery Reports www.discoveryreports.com]

While advances in mobile phones and home appliances continue to wow the world, Diabell has been creating the high-quality, but seldom talked about parts that make up the hi-tech whole. The world-renowned South Korean company has for the past 24 years been developing, manufacturing and marketing components, serving big brands such as LG, Sony, Motorola, Lenovo, HTC and Oppo.

Priding itself in introducing hinge parts and in-model labelling to the world, Diabell offers folder, slide, swing hinge, rotation, special hinges, secondary battery or metal fibre, voice recognition, noise removal, wireless touch keyboard unit, connectors, inlets, and phone accessories.

“We continuously challenge ourselves because we believe that in order to lead we have to invent the products that are not yet in the market,” says CEO Kim Sam-jong. “So to remain in our position as pioneer in this industry, we focus on investing 30 per cent of our total sales in research and development.”

Kim Sam-jong, CEO

True to its philosophy of innovation and customer-centred service, Diabell expands its limits from developing and manufacturing electronic parts for mobile and home appliance companies. The company is launching a new business for the aviation industry and has been in the exploratory phase for the past eight years.

Remaining steadfast as it grows, Diabell is open to collaborating with partners that follow the same philosophy when it comes to innovation. “We invent products, and we invent them in collaboration with other players,” Kim says. “We want to meet these kinds of people who, like us, challenge themselves and those who are specialised in marketing persistently.”

Developing with change, innovation and a bold challenging spirit, Diabell has offices in the Philippines and China. Its office in Vietnam is soon to open, while the offices in Japan and the United States focus on building its business with aviation companies.

