BMK aids minimally invasive surgeries with advanced spinal devices

Navigating a patient’s anatomy in error-free or more stable ways has driven advancements in the medical device industry of late. The global medical community is championing procedures that are less invasive and offer reduced post-operational pain and recovery time. These minimally invasive operations require unconventional equipment and technology. Consequently, today’s cutting-edge medical tools undergo strict approval methods from international regulatory and certification bodies.

Seeking approvals is a painstaking process, but South Korea’s leading medical device manufacturer BM Korea (BMK) is undisturbed. As the only foreign company that has gained the most approvals in China for its spinal surgical instruments, BMK is keen on elevating patient care and supporting minimally invasive surgery by sharing its expertise in Asia and the rest of the world.

Developing its own technology, BMK has achieved groundbreaking strides in the areas of endoscopy, neurosurgery and orthopaedic surgery. Thanks to its latest breakthrough, the Endocare line, surgeons can now expand the view of a treatment area that is usually difficult to see when applying minimally invasive surgery.

The Endocare system features a camera lens with light specifications. With BMK’s state-of-the-art spinal endoscope, surgeons can diagnose fractures and spinal diseases more accurately. The technology has passed initial approvals in Asia, and will soon be ready for commercialisation in India, China and Europe.

“The know-how for Endocare system came from us,” says Patterson Ryu, president of BMK. “We make our own products without any help from other companies. We are known for our spinal technology, and we have been successful in getting the certifications for our devices.”

The next step for the company will be to get approvals from other areas, such as the Conformité Européene or CE Marking in Europe, the United States Food and Drug Administration and the China Food and Drug Administration, to make the systems available to a wider market.

Once surgeons are equipped with the expertise and experience to use these devices, the market can benefit greatly from these specialised technologies

Patterson Ryu, president, BMK

BMK’s own brands of pedicle fixation systems and medical devices for spinal fractures and degenerative diseases are renowned in South Korea, Asia and the US. The Galaxy MIS screw system for minimally invasive spine screw fixation is designed to curtail soft tissue trauma leading to shortened operating time, less blood loss and post-operative pain for patients. Galaxy solutions are also authorised to be used in the global market.

The Guardian line of spinal fracture system is designed to easily access fractured vertebrae. Featuring the smaller diameter 10-gauge working cannula, the Guardian-SG system offers fast pain relief and recovery. It provides safe delivery of bone cement for indications such as vertebral compression fracture, osteoporosis and metastatic bone tumour. BMK will also be launching high-viscosity bone cement products to minimise spinal cord impairment in Asian and US markets.

“Galaxy and Guardian will be the trends in the future,” Ryu says. “These are next-generation products. Once surgeons are equipped with the expertise and experience to use these devices, the market can benefit greatly from these specialised technologies.”

Serving surgeons and patients beyond South Korea, BMK seeks local partnerships and collaborations with leaders in the medical industry. With offices in Qingdao and Bangalore supporting its research efforts, it welcomes progressive surgeons and funders who have the knowledge and enthusiasm to work with BMK through product development and technology usage to expand and share the company’s vision.

In addition, BMK is eager to connect with like-minded professionals who share the company’s values and understand its purpose of making an impact on society.

“Our company’s purpose revolves around three things: dream, passion and creativity,” Ryu says. “We made these remarkable products primarily to help ease the pain of people, especially those who cannot pay. Together with our research staff, we painstakingly developed all our products, so every item we make here is like our child.”

www.bmkmedi.com