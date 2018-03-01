DCSENG making waves globally as pipe-cutting machine specialist

[Country Business Reports interviews and articles by Discovery Reports www.discoveryreports.com]

In various applications from drinking water systems to business areas such as food and beverage, bioscience, information technology and oil and gas, it is important to cut and bevel pipes in building and installing essential pipelines. DCSENG is Asia’s champion in producing powerful and dynamic cutting and bevelling equipment to efficiently and safely transport liquid, gas or energy resources.

For the first time as a latecomer in Asia, DCSENG has been recognised for its quality and ability to compete with advanced European products. The company has produced and supplied a comprehensive selection of pipeline-cutting tools that can be customised to suit all clients’ needs, no matter the length, weight, thickness, size or material of the pipe.

“We have been the leading company in South Korea, and now we are No. 1 as well in the world market,” says CEO Choi In-sung. “Our edge is that we consider our customers’ opinions and we find what they need and how they can use our products more efficiently.”

We have been the leading company in South Korea, and now we are No 1 as well in the world market

Choi In-sung, CEO

Products that have become flagship models for the market are the pipe-cutting machine and the dual pipe-cutting full automatic machine. The pipe-cutting machine can cut and bevel with an external diameter measuring from 16 to 510mm regardless of materials, while the dual pipe-cutting full automatic machine has the ability to cut the thickest pipes in the world.

Having the highest level of technology among pipe-cutting machines, DCSENG has sustained its success through relentless innovation, adaptability and a customer-oriented approach. DCSENG has developed close relationships with several major technology companies, including Samsung, Hyundai and other firms in the shipbuilding, aviation, oil, gas, petroleum and semiconductor industries.

DCSENG, whose first three letters stand for “dream”, “challenge” and “success”, seeks to forge partnerships with companies that possess strong engineering and service capacities, with a vision to raising pipe-cutting technology and expanding the market to the highest level.

www.dcseng.co.kr