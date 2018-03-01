Eyegene combats age-related diseases through breakthrough drugs and vaccines

[Country Business Reports interviews and articles by Discovery Reports www.discoveryreports.com]

Ageing is inevitable, and so are the aches that come with age-related diseases. Thus, biotechnology and pharmaceutical firms are on a constant quest for cures and functional genomics that combat ageing and discover the mysteries behind the development of the human race.

In South Korea, a tenacious and relevant biopharmaceutical company has been developing innovative therapeutic concepts for the past 17 years. By 2022, Eyegene aims to unravel breakthrough medications for diabetic retinopathy, pressure ulcers, cervical cancer and other age-related diseases.

“We create first-in-class drugs and vaccines that fight ageing and enhance lives,” says Yoo Won-il, CEO. “Our transparency has earned people’s trust, and we continue to invite private and institutional investors to support our research.”

We create first-in-class drugs and vaccines that fight ageing and enhance lives

Wonil Yoo, CEO

Apart from working with academia, research institutions and hospitals, Eyegene seeks collaborations in the region to expeditiously deliver its four main products. It pursues multinational and regional corporations to distribute EG-Mirotin. The drug prevents the progression of diabetic retinopathy in patients and helps reduce leakage while increasing patient convenience. For EG-Decorin, a therapeutic ointment that eases the treatment of pressure ulcers caused by ischemia, Eyegene welcomes cooperation with speciality pharmaceutical players focused on wound healing and pressure ulcer therapies.

The company also invites regional vaccine manufacturers to further develop and commercialise its extremely cost-competitive cervical cancer vaccine. EG-HPV is the world’s third successfully developed human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine, catering to patients within Asia’s emerging markets.

Eyegene is also developing two proprietary immune adjuvants that have been the basis for its EGVac system. When applied, EGVac can enhance the efficacy of vaccines for different diseases, and has shown exceptional efficacy when combined with HPV, herpes zoster, influenza, hepatitis B and anthrax vaccines.

“We continue to focus on technology transfer and unravel hidden opportunities as our products undergo second-phase clinical trials,” Yoo says. “We exist to improve the quality of life, not just the terminal cases.”

www.eyegene.co.kr