Finetex weaves success story with next-generation nanofibre

[Country Business Reports interviews and articles by Discovery Reports www.discoveryreports.com]

When something minuscule makes a gargantuan impact, the world sits up and takes notice. South Korean company Finetex EnE took centre-stage when it mastered the electrospinning technology allowing it to adapt the revolutionary nanofibre for cutting-edge applications across many industries.

Aiming to improve quality of life with its nanofibres, Finetex tackles the crucial global environmental issue of pollution. With its ultrafine fibre technology that can be used in air and liquid filtration, Finetex helps combat growing pollution problems brought about by industrialisation.

“In a study conducted comparing Finetex solutions with what currently exists in the market, our products make a bigger difference in reducing dust emission levels with lower operating costs. Conventional filters in a dust-emitting plant emit 158.9kg of particulate matter per year as compared with Finetex’s nanofibre filters, which emit the equivalent of 65.6kg per year,” says Dr Park Jong-chul, CEO. “Based on these results, Finetex is attracting attention, particularly from the Chinese government. For this reason, we focus on helping the nanofibre market in China.”

We aim to continue to protect human beings by making air and water clean and safer

Dr Park Jong-chul, CEO

Finetex sees immense potential in nanofibres. With existing factories in South Korea, Canada and the Philippines, and the addition of new factories in China and in Europe, Finetex has more than enough mass production capability to serve many markets.

Moving beyond industrial filtration applications, Finetex nanofibre and nanofibre membrane are also used for technical textiles, medical textiles, military gear and consumable products such as face masks and cosmetics. With the Nexture brand, nanofibre membranes are lightweight, air permeable, four-way stretchable, flexible and waterproof. It has been used by leading global brands.

Finetex continues to improve its nanofibre and nanofibre membrane products, and is also exploring new applications for them, among which is a specialised coating for foldable organic light-emitting diode displays in electronic devices.

“As we grow our business, we aim to continue to protect human beings by making air and water clean and safer,” Park says.

www.ftene.com