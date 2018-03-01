Dream Medical Group enhances anti-ageing and aesthetic treatment in region

[Country Business Reports interviews and articles by Discovery Reports www.discoveryreports.com]

The promotion of women’s health and wellness in general is fast becoming the primary push of top aesthetic facilities worldwide. Plastic surgery clinics have been transitioning from traditional treatments towards full-body health therapies such as vitamin replacement, medically controlled weight loss, anti-ageing treatments, hair restoration, hormone replacement and even genital rejuvenation.

“The current trend in the aesthetic surgery sector has moved to more diversified areas, but with a specialised approach. That’s why we have gathered physicians who have the most expertise in their respective specialisations,” says Dr Park Yang-soo, CEO of Dream Plastic Surgery, a premium powerhouse of beauty tailoring popular among celebrities from South Korea, China and other countries. Providing a high-quality bespoke approach to plastic surgery, the clinic highlights patients’ long-term well-being and refrains from recommending unnecessary operations.

As Seoul’s leading aesthetic medicine hospital operator, Dream Medical Group is positioned to capture the market in anti-ageing treatment, which Park expects to be a key future trend.

The group plans to increase its anti-ageing arm and offer its expertise in plastic surgery to Chinese patients. It also specialises in other in-demand surgeries including eyelid surgery, rhinoplasty, face contouring, breast surgery and body contouring.

Dream Medical Group is a total medical and aesthetic network consisting of Dream Esthetic Clinic, Dream Dental Clinic, the cosmeceutical brand dr. dream, and Dream Plastic Surgery. The group was established in 1999 with a handful of plastic surgeons who later ventured into China, Australia, the United States and Singapore. Amid the increasing popularity of aesthetic surgery, the company promises to provide the kind of quality results that South Korea has been known for globally.

Demonstrating a talent-oriented culture, conscientious medical care and constant pursuit of excellence, Dream Medical Group is expanding its operations in Asia supported by the right combination of innovative products, clinical research and cutting-edge facilities.

“We would like to build a stronger presence in China,” Park says. “We are doing that while building a better relationship among other markets.”

