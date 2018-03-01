Tech edge and Asian network boost SI Flex’ lead in flexible printed circuit boards

[Country Business Reports interviews and articles by Discovery Reports www.discoveryreports.com]

From smartphones, digital cameras and televisions to video game consoles, microwaves, refrigerators and coffee makers, printed circuit boards (PCBs) lie ­at the heart of modern consumer electronics. As the undisputed leader in flexible PCB (FPCB) design, manufacturing and marketing in South Korea, SI Flex is at the forefront of an industry poised to grow 10 per cent year-on-year globally and reach US$27 billion by 2022.

At the helm of the FPCB industry demand is Asia-Pacific – the largest consumer electronics market globally. With an independent manufacturing system, automated facilities and unsurpassable technological expertise, SI Flex holds the keys to unlocking the region’s FPCB revenue potential.

A pioneer behind FPCB production in South Korea since 1988 and the first industry player to enter China in 1997, SI Flex aims to become the world’s leading FPCB total solutions provider – beginning with an expanded Asian network that is comprised of three factories in China and one in Vietnam.

“We are a company that’s growing very fast along with our customers such as Samsung, so we are also expanding to more global markets,” says Won Dong-il, president and CEO. “One of our strengths is our ability to strategically foresee market trends and customer needs. We are all young people, so decision-making is fast and we are quick to respond. Our clients appreciate that.”

Apart from its FPCBs and printed board assembly modules with various applications, SI Flex also offers a portfolio of electronic components and products such as virtual reality devices, smart bands, drones, light-emitting diodes, liquid crystal display modules and hand-held projectors.

The company is also one of the few globally to manufacture FPCBs with eight layers – an industry advantage considering China’s high untapped demand for multilayered FPCBs.

“Our strong engineering expertise drives our success and our technology is No 1 in the country,” Won says. “All our processes are done in-house, which differentiates us from other players and gives us control over quality and price. Once clients give us their specifications, we produce the whole product from start to finish.”

With an eye on the future, SI Flex is also exploring the automotive and wearable technology sectors as it continuously strives to create future value for customers.

“Customers look for us because of our technologies,” Won says. “We’re targeting to hit 1 trillion South Korean won (HK$6.97 billion) in sales by 2020.

“But our ultimate goal is to be No 1 in FPCB production worldwide,” Won says with confidence.

www.siflex.co.kr