Revolutionising education, OMAX champions smart academic equipment

Great visions are often hatched in schools. Kim Sung-won, formerly a teacher, wanted to improve teaching methods and saw technology as a way to revolutionise education. Thus he expanded Amjeon, which his father founded in 1970, renamed it and made OMAX renowned as South Korea’s leading manufacturer of smart academic equipment.

OMAX offers microscopes, digital podiums, visual presenters, 86-inch interactive displays, safety cabinets, medical devices and other instruments comprising about 120 product lines. Its products feature cutting-edge innovation, high quality and reliability and are tailor-fit for schools, but have commercial applications as well. A new generation visual presenter launched this month further expands the portfolio and even boasts artificial intelligence technology.

“I totally understand the education sector and its challenges,” says Kim, president and CEO of OMAX. “People think it’s a small industry, but everybody needs education.”

Amid a backdrop of education digitisation worldwide, the company primes itself as the solutions partner of choice.

In Korea alone, there are about 250,000 schools, and thanks to a contract with the government, OMAX can supply to all these schools. The same contract enables it to act as a bridge connecting foreign companies with the South Korean government.

Collaboration, long-term relationship and trust are highly valued at OMAX. The company enjoys the cooperation and confidence of the ministry of education, education agencies, teachers and students. Its reliability is boosted by its partnerships with overseas subcontractors in product marketing and development.

With partners in Japan and Hong Kong, OMAX welcomes new overseas partners especially in Asia as it looks to expand in the region within five years. Particularly, it eyes innovative start-up companies as potential key partners.

“Changes are happening fast in schools,” Kim says. “OMAX will be there to influence the future of education.”

www.omax.co.kr