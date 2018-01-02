Comedian Dave Chappelle has hit out at one of the women who accused Louis C.K. of sexual impropriety in his new Netflix stand-up comedy special.

In The Bird Revelation, which was recorded in November, Chappelle defends C.K., who has admitted to masturbating himself in front of several unwilling women, most of them comedians.

He says that unlike the sexual abuse allegations against Harvey Weinstein and Kevin Spacey, the charges levelled at C.K. were “funny”.

Chappelle also takes umbrage at a specific claim made by one of C.K.’s victims, saying that she needs to toughen up if she is going to make it in show business.

“I shouldn’t say this, but f – k it, [his] allegations were the only one that made me laugh,” Chappelle says in the special.

He then moves on to talk about writer Abby Schachner, who told The New York Times that C.K. masturbated while on the phone with her.

The encounter, she said, was “one of the things that discouraged her from pursuing comedy.”

“Show business is just harder than that,” Chappelle said to his crowd.

Hollywood A-listers raise $14m to stop sexual harassment

“I know that sounds f – ked up, I’m not supposed to say that, but one of these ladies was like, ‘Louis C.K. was masturbating while I was on the phone with him.’

“B – h, you don’t know how to hang up a phone? How the f – k are you going to survive in show business if this is an actual obstacle to your dreams?”

Since the allegations, C.K. was cut from the Disney XD show Gravity Falls and a November 18 HBO benefit show. The streaming service also removed his stand-up specials and comedy series Lucky Louie.

Distribution of his movie I Love You, Daddy was cancelled and FX cut ties with him on all five of his network shows, including Better Things, Baskets and One Mississippi.