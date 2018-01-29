Actor Jeremy Piven hit with three fresh accusations of sexual misconduct 

Entourage star Jeremy Piven was accused of sexual misconduct by three more women on Saturday, bringing the total number of accusers to eight.

The new allegations, reported by BuzzFeed News, come two months after a previous story revealed the accusations of a woman who said that Piven groped her in 2009 on the set of the HBO comedy-drama.

In the BuzzFeed News story, a woman recalled Piven pinning her down in a trailer on the set of the film Lucas in 1985; another said he pushed her up against the wall of a hotel room in Montreal in 1994; and the third said he exposed himself and acted extremely aggressively when she was an extra on the set of the sitcom Ellen in 1996.

Piven has vehemently denied all claims against him, even going so far as to submit himself to a polygraph test, the negative results of which he shared with the news media.

“These allegations, which in one case goes back more than 30 years and the two others more than 20 years ago, are false,” Piven wrote in a statement in response to the BuzzFeed story.

“As evidenced by the lie detector test I took and passed, I have never forced myself on anyone, nor have I ever exposed myself or restrained anyone against their will. To the contrary, if any woman ever said no, I stopped.”

Piven’s lawyers called the women’s stories “works of fiction” and threatened BuzzFeed with legal action.

The women, however, said they felt forced to speak out after news of Piven’s previous denials, and that they simply want Piven to be held accountable for his actions.