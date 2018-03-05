CultureFilm & TV
The best pictures from Oscars 2018 – Del Toro’s double win, Jennifer Lawrence, McDormand rouses women

Photographers capture the best moments from Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre

PUBLISHED : Monday, 05 March, 2018, 2:59pm
SCMP staff
SCMP staff

There weren’t a lot of surprises at this year’s Oscars, but there were some memorable moments nonetheless. Antony Dickson selects his top images from the ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Oscars red carpet – who wore what and which stars stole the show on Hollywood’s biggest night 

 

