From an evening dress in deep red, a symbol of good luck in China, to a beautiful white coat and blue coat dress, French first lady Brigitte Macron looked the epitome of French chic accompanying her husband, French President Emmanuel Macron, on his state visit to Beijing and Xian this week – while also playing some savvy fashion diplomacy.

For her first photo op with Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife, Peng Liyuan, after her arrival in Beijing on January 8, Macron chose a black coat with gold buttons and a chain-strap handbag, a simple and understated look accentuated with a very French scarf tied around her neck.

While visiting the Museum of Terracotta Warriors and Horses of Emperor Qin Shihuang in Xian, Macron opted for a red coat from Parisian label Balmain paired with a Louis Vuitton scarf and Christian Louboutin bag and boots. The first lady has shown a predilection for Balmain and Louis Vuitton before, and is close to Louis Vuitton’s artistic director, Nicolas Ghesquiere.

For a welcoming ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on January 9, Macron wore a coat dress in navy blue with silver buttons, zipper details and a metallic belt buckle. The very fitted and structured silhouette of the military-inspired look is a favourite of the first lady, who is a fan of sharp shoulders and strictly tailored shapes, which complement her figure.

On a frigid morning in Beijing’s Forbidden City, Macron pulled off one of the most striking looks of her China trip, defying the outdated norm that white is not for winter: she wrapped up in a cream coat from Balmain, paired with a matching white turtle-neck and black leggings, accessorising with a pair of practical black leather boots.

For her final engagement, a visit to the Ullens Centre for Contemporary Art in Beijing on January 9, Macron went all-out glamour, clad in a fiery red gown with silver details at the collar and waist. While paying homage to her host country with her choice of colour, the look was also demure and restrained, a covered-up choice from a first lady who in the past has often worn minidresses.