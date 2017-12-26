LifestyleFood & Drink

How KFC made Christmas all about fried chicken — in Japan

These days, Japanese people could end up waiting in long lines if they don’t pre-order their Christmas meals from KFC

PUBLISHED : Tuesday, 26 December, 2017, 11:59am
UPDATED : Tuesday, 26 December, 2017, 12:04pm

Business Insider
Business Insider

By Kate Taylor

While Christmas in the US may conjure up visions of sugarplums and holiday hams, in Japan a certain fast-food staple takes center stage — and it’s all thanks to a clever marketing ploy by KFC.

Over the last four decades, KFC has managed to make fried chicken synonymous with Christmas in the country.

An estimated 3.6 million Japanese families eat KFC during the Christmas season, reported the BBC. Millions of people weather long lines to order fried chicken weeks in advance to carry on the tradition.

Here’s a look back at how KFC became a Christmas tradition in Japan.

KFC’s Christmas promotion was the brainchild of Takeshi Okawara, who managed the first KFC restaurant in Japan. He would go on to become CEO of Kentucky Fried Chicken Japan from 1984 to 2002.

もうすぐクリスマス～♪準備はバッチリ？ #クリスマス #クリパ #パーティ #チキン #シャンパン #シャンメリー #ケーキ #KFC #ケンタ #ケンタッキー #ケンチキ

A post shared by ケンタッキーフライドチキン (@kfc_japan) on Dec 15, 2015 at 6:38pm PST

Just a few months after the first KFC opened in Japan in 1970, Okawara had the idea to sell a Christmas “party barrel,” inspired by the elaborate American turkey dinner, but with fried chicken instead of turkey.

A great #party with #great #friends and #family here in #yokohama #japan ... #merrychristmas #kfcchristmas #tistheseason #bestever #dreamcometrue #christmas #yaaaass

A post shared by Rebecca Sparrow (@girlwiththemittens) on Dec 25, 2015 at 12:57pm PST

The promotion went national in Japan in 1974 under the name Kurisumasu ni wa Kentakkii: Kentucky for Christmas.

Christmas Day dinner sorted! #thisisnotajoke #kfcchristmas #kfcchristmasbucket #kfcjapan #kfctokyo #kfcforchristmas #japankfc #tokyokfc #japanchristmas #japanchristmasholiday #christmasdinnersorted #tokyochristmas #thisisnotagame #christmasinjapan #kfcbucket #kfcchicken #kfc카카오콜라보

A post shared by Kristina Gere | Kika's Charm (@kikascharm) on Dec 8, 2016 at 6:43am PST

The party barrel campaign “filled a void,” Joonas Rokka, associate professor of marketing at the Emlyon Business School in France, told the BBC. “There was no tradition of Christmas in Japan, and so KFC came in and said, this is what you should do on Christmas.”

Since only about one per cent to two per cent of the Japanese population is Christian, the country didn’t have many established Christmas traditions.

2016.12.06.撮影 大階段にもクリスマスツリーが…… ダブル　クリスマスツリーやね #japan#kyoto#京都#京都駅#京都駅ビルクリスマスツリー #クリスマスツリー#クリスマスツリー#京都駅大階段#イルミネーション#イルミネーション#illumination #illuminations#夜景ら部#夜景#ライトアップ#夜景#station#駅#pentax#pentaxk50#ペンタックス#ペンタックスk50#ペンタ党#japan_night_view#japan_of_insta #team_jp_西#phos_japan#kyotojapan

A post shared by yasutaka shibata (@yasu_9109) on Dec 19, 2016 at 10:06pm PST

KFC helped build secular and commercial traditions with the simple message: “At Christmas, you eat chicken.”

Merry Christmas from Japan メリークリスマス

A post shared by Jo Leigh ジョセフィーン (@j0_leigh) on Dec 25, 2015 at 12:57am PST

Today, KFC’s Christmas meals contain more than just fried chicken.

Many packages contain cake, which has been an important part of Christmas in Japan since before KFC’s expansion in the country.

今年のクリスマスもケンタッキーのパーティーバーレルとロブスターで！ 今年の絵皿もかわいかったなぁ♡ ケンタッキーの絵皿は丈夫だし使いやすいしお気に入り。飾らずにガンガン使います(笑) お腹いっぱいだけど、ケンタッキーのグラサージュショコラ食べよう(๑´ڡ`๑) #Cake #ケーキ #グラサージュショコラ #ケンタッキー #KFC

A post shared by Naomi (@naomi_nstagram) on Dec 23, 2015 at 4:05am PST

Premium barrels include options such as ribs or roast chicken with stuffing.

You can even pair your party barrel with Christmas wine that’s sold at the fast-food chain.

Welcome to Christmas in Japan. This is actually a big deal. #kfcchristmas

A post shared by Timothy Poulton (@timpoulton) on Dec 24, 2015 at 7:50pm PST

At many Japanese Christmas parties, KFC is just one part of the Christmas feast.

Xmas party . #Xmas#xmasparty#ホームパーティー #inじぇしこ家#早めの#クリスマス#クリパ #ケンタッキー#ピザ#ケーキ#ミスド #食べ過ぎ注意報#食べきれず #instafood#instagood#l4l#1218

A post shared by 大塚知里 (@chi__riri) on Dec 19, 2016 at 3:26am PST

Another major part of KFC’s Japanese Christmas strategy is Colonel Sanders.

Across the country, KFC locations dress Colonel Sanders up in Santa Claus gear for the holiday season.

I heard that Christmas = KFC in Japan . Apparently from a really, really good marketing campaign. The Colonel Sanders is all dressed up for the festivities! Note the sneaky Maccas reflection. #KFC #Christmasinjapan #Christmas #colonelsanders #japan

A post shared by Sue (@bluetamago_life) on Dec 6, 2016 at 8:36pm PST

If you want to get in on the festive fun, however, you need to plan ahead. People are forced to wait in lines for hours on Christmas if they don’t pre-order their holiday meals.

#KFCChristmas in #Japan is real: line going down alley of ppl picking up their buckets # #kfc #christmas #tokyo

A post shared by Stan Yee (@stanyee) on Dec 24, 2015 at 4:53am PST

KFC may never be the Christmas meal of choice in the US — but in Japan, it’s crucial.

クリスマスでお忙しいカーネルさん （今週末がクリスマスだなんて光陰矢の如し。 2016年は光のスピードでした。公私共に。。年末まで駆け抜ける‼︎） #ケンタッキー #カーネルサンダースサンタ #本当はこの日はケンタッキー食べていません #クリスマスが過ぎたら食べます #カーネルさんに約束

A post shared by ☺︎ASAMI☺︎ (@asami_2222) on Dec 19, 2016 at 5:50am PST

